Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 437,711 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

