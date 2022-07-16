Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 51,778 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.20 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

