Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 905 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.13 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.