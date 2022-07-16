Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.