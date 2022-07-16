Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $20.48 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

