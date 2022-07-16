Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $84.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

