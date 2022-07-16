Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

