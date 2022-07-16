Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

