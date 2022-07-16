Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
