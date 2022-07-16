Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

