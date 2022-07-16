Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 62.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

