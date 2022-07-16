Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 348,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 37,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

