Barclays Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $20.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

