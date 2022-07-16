Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.