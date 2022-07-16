Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. The company has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

