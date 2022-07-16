Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock Position Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Biglari worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Biglari by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Biglari Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $276.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.56. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Biglari Company Profile



Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

