Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 464,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter.

BTT stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

