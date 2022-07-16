BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlueLinx worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $700.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

BlueLinx Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.