BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

