Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,415 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,379,000.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $65.76 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

