Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $23.51 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

