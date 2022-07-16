Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

