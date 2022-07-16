Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

