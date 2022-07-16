Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $853.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.