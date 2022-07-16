Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $19.53 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

