Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 55,546 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 398.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,546 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Invacare worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVC. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 1,885.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 337,320 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 185,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 156,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Invacare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,139,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 109,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

IVC opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.83.

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 241,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 241,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 491,720 shares of company stock worth $606,558. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

