Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 91,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 29,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OHI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

