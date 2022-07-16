Cerity Partners LLC Buys 10,829 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amyris by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Amyris by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amyris by 2,531.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amyris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $8,443,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Amyris Stock Performance

Amyris stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.