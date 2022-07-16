Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,151 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

