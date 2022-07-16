Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,406 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 10.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.10) to €3.50 ($3.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.50 ($4.50) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.80) to €4.68 ($4.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.80) to €5.20 ($5.20) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

