Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,568 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.26 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.