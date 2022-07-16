Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $41.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

