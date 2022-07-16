Cerity Partners LLC Has $61,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 95,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

