Cerity Partners LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nomura by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.