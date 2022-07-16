Cerity Partners LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.00) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

