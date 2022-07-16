Cerity Partners LLC Has $99,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 111.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Wipro by 40.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 6.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

