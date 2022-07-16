Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLY opened at 3.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.78 and its 200-day moving average is 5.20. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 12.09.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

