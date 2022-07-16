Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Trading Down 7.2 %

GOEV stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Canoo Profile

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.