Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $52,361,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $35,134,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.00 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

