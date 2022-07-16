Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.0% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.7 %

CMG stock opened at $1,299.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,446.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.