ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.51% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, May 9th.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLPT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $302.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.08. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 91.51%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

