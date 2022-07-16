Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

