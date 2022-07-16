CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

