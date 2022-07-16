Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,904,000 after purchasing an additional 596,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,596,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

