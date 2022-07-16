Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $22.01 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

