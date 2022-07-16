Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.
NYSE JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
