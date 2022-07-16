Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,229,000. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

