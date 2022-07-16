Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

