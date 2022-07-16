Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

