Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 70,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 304.1% in the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

