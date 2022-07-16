Covea Finance Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Covea Finance reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

